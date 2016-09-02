Let’s splat some Call of Duty bros with paint.

Activision is giving you control of a paintball gun at its Call of Duty XP 2016 fan event. If you go to the Twitch Plays Nuketown livestreaming video channel today, you can input commands for a chaingun filled with paintballs. You can use this to fire at people who are playing the map in real life as part of the XP event in Los Angeles today.

(See more of our Call of Duty XP coverage here.)

The event continues through this weekend, and you can take control of the turret by joining the chat for the video below: