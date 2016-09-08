Personalize or die: Heading into 2017, marketers need to get this right more than ever. Join us for an in-depth look at the strategies and tools required to master website personalization — and what you may be missing in order to show consumers you know who they are and what they want.

Register here for free.

We all know that consumers now demand personalization — so why are marketers having so much trouble delivering?

In the Lytics State of Digital Marketing Survey, 80 percent of consumers said they are receiving irrelevant offers online. A troubling statistic, as 53 percent of marketers in the survey said they believed they were delivering effective personalized experiences to their online customers. Consumers don’t want their time wasted on offers irrelevant to them; they want offers on products they always dreamed of — or better yet — to be exposed to products they never knew they wanted until now.

It’s that type of web personalization that crowned Amazon the best ranked shopping site at customer engagement by consumers, as stated in the survey, and perfectly represents why web personalization shouldn’t be ignored in today’s mobile world.

Web personalization is still relatively new venture. The technology had not been widely availble for everyone, nor affordable enough for companies that didn’t fit in with the Amazons and Nikes of the world. The Web itself can be challenging to personalize because of factors like anonymity with users, speed, time, and lack of behavioral signals via email. Much of this has changed. Today’s web personalization landscape is far from the wild west it was and we’re seeing more venders offer up new tools that makes web personalization easier to comprehend and fruitful to pursue. Of course, companies need to select the tools best suited for their business model and goals.

Once you get the right personalization strategies and tools in place, the benefits are undeniable. In our VentureBeat Insight report, almost half (39 percent) of companies have seen increases of at least 20 percent in the metrics that matter most to their business — and 87 percent of companies have seen a lift of at least 5 percent. The report also reveals that companies are experiencing significant ROI by mastering personalization.

Join us as we dig in with industry leaders who are leveraging website personalization. WildFang CEO Emma McIllroy and Lytics Senior Director of Solutions Consulting Craig Schinn will open up on how to conquer web personalization and utilize it to its full potential.

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

In this VB Live event, you will learn how to:

Increase web conversions and revenue with personalized website marketing

Use behavior-based audience segments to better target visitors.

Target customers who are most likely to buy or most likely to churn using data science and advanced machine learning algorithms.

Use cross-channel customer data to power more relevant website marketing campaigns

Speakers:

Emma McIllroy , CEO, WildFang

, CEO, WildFang Craig Schinn , Senior Director, Solutions Consulting, Lytics

, Senior Director, Solutions Consulting, Lytics Wendy Schuchart, Moderator, VentureBeat



This VB Live event is sponsored by Lytics.