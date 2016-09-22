They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, even if it involves having one of your characters shoot a sex toy out of his gun.

Porn company Brazzers has announced a live-action porn parody based on Overwatch, Blizzard’s hit team-based shooter that came out in May for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The film (which has a not-safe-for-work name that I won’t write here) goes live on September 26. This is another example of just popular Overwatch has become in porn communities. Even before it officially came out, artists were creating tons of pornographic images based on the game’s cast — whether Blizzard wanted them to or not.

Most Overwatch porn comes from fans. Having one of the biggest porn companies in the world create its own contend based on the game is just a new era in Overwatch’s strange relationship adult content. Explicit material featuring its cast is often searched for at sites like Pornhub. Fans have even created virtual reality programs that allow them to have …. relations with Overwatch characters like the teleporting Tracer and the angelic healer Mercy. Maybe this move to live-action porn was inevitable.

Overwatch (the game, not the porn movie) has become a quick success, already earning more than 15 million players. The parody features characters that are clearly supposed to be the shotgun-wielding, skull-wearing Reaper and the femme fatale sniper Widowmaker.

Brazzers’ parodies usually focus on films, like Star Wars and Suicide Squad. Brazzers has made videos based on some games, like Street Fighter and Pokémon Go (yes, seriously). It doesn’t tackle gaming unless its iconic or popular, which is another example (if a slightly messy one) of how popular Overwatch has become.