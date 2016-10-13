Company to present on October 17, 2016 at 2:00pm ET

Pulse Evolution Corporation (OTC: PLFX), a recognized pioneer and leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans, today announced that the Company’s Chairman, John Textor, will present at the SeeThru Equity Fall Microcap Investor Conference in New York City on Monday, October 17th at 2:00pm ET. Mr. Textor will demonstrate Pulse Evolution’s proprietary digital human technology and will discuss the expected economics and timing of its highly anticipated Virtual Performance touring productions and business model.

Event: SeeThru Equity Fall Microcap Investor Conference Date: October 17, 2016 Time: 2:00 PM ET Location: Convene, 730 Third Avenue, New York City

Mr. Textor will be presenting at several upcoming investor and industry conferences discussing how Pulse intends to leverage its current digital IP portfolio, including exclusive digital likeness rights to Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. The Company also aims to acquire new intellectual property rights synergistic with the Company’s business model, focused on launching immersive digital productions, concerts and shows that are intended to result in near-term, sustainable revenue growth.

Headquartered in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, with production offices and digital studios in Los Angeles and Marin County, California, Pulse Evolution Corporation is a recognized pioneer and leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans, computer-generated assets that appear to be human and perform in holographic live shows, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence applications.

The Company was founded by John Textor, Rene Eichenberger, Frank Patterson and Jim Berney, leveraging their renowned experience and accomplishments as owners and senior executives of leading Hollywood visual effects companies. Mr. Textor is widely credited as the pioneer of the new industry of Holographic Entertainment, responsible for the 2012 appearance of Virtual Tupac Shakur at the Coachella Valley Music Festival and, with his Pulse partners, the 2014 performance of Virtual Michael Jackson at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, the latter generating more than 50 million television and YouTube views and 98 billion Internet impressions worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pulse.co.

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to, among other things, the timing and potential success of new projects, productions, product releases, future operating results, and the Company’s leadership in the digital production, VR and AR industry. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the Company’s filings, including Annual and Quarterly reports, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change significantly. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

