Red Dead returns.

After a couple of days of teases, Rockstar Games has officially announced Red Dead Redemption 2. It will come out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Fall 2017. We’ll see the first trailer for the open-world western on at 8 a.m. Pacific on Thursday, October 20. The first Red Dead Redemption (itself a sequel to the lesser-known Red Dead Revolver from 2004) came out in 2010 and shipped (but didn’t sell) over 14 million copies on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

“Developed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland,” the game’s bare website states. “The game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience.”

Rockstar’s last game, 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V, included a multiplayer mode called Grand Theft Auto Online that receives regular, free updates and offers microtransactions, which gives the publisher a way to monetize the title years after release. It’s likely Red Dead Redemption 2 will have a similar feature.

This will be Rockstar’s first game since Grand Theft Auto V, which became one of the best-selling games of all time with 65 million copies shipped. Years after release, it still shows up in monthly best-seller lists. After such a long wait for a new title, especially for Red Dead Redemption fans, the developer is likely to have another huge hit with this sequel.