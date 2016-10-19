Pornography is an inextricable feature of new technologies, and that includes even Sony’s PlayStation VR.

Pornhub has revealed to GamesBeat that its VR category is compatible with the PSVR head-mounted display. The process to get down in first-person, however, is complicated and missing some features compared to competing headsets, according to the adult-film website. Analysts predict that VR could generate as much as $40 billion in revenues by 2020, and the XXX industry could grab a significant chunk of that just like it did in the early days of the internet.

To watch adult content on PSVR, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops:

You’ll need to head to the VR category on Pornhub on a computer. Then you’ll need to download the VR videos. Move those to a folder on a USB thumbdrive. Plug that stick into your PS4. Open them using the PS4 Media Player Application. Make sure that your Media Player is updated to version 2.50. Turn on the PSVR headset. Hold the “Options” button on the DualShock 4. Select “VR Mode” from the menu.

Yeah … it requires a lot more forethought than I think most people put into their alone time. And that’s something that Pornhub vice president Corey Price isn’t happy about.

“[PSVR is] quite lacking in comparison to Rift’s and Vive’s media playback support,” Price told GamesBeat. “Samsung GearVR and Google cardboard are the current leaders in ease-of-use and functionality support, where everything can be triggered from the web browser on a mobile device.”

Price also notes that those devices support multiple VR-video formats. Right now, and this includes far more than just pornography, you can get adult videos, news reports, and music videos in stereoscopic 3D, 360- or 180-degree fields of view, and in over-under or side-by-side alignments. These various formats are better and worse at certain kind of scenes, but PlayStation 4 doesn’t support most of them. Instead, PSVR only does monoscopic 360-degree videos.

“We have encouraged Sony to adopt the WebVR standard into their browser in order to make streaming in VR as seamless as possible,” said Price.

Pornhub also notes that until Sony improves its compatibility and console web browser, it doesn’t expect a huge spike in visitors.

"We believe it will increase views on the VR category," said Price. "However, until Sony fully supports VR media formats in their player or gives browser support for VR playback, the traffic will be limited."