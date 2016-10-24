Samsung has announced a slightly refreshed version of its Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet and has also revealed it will now bundle its S Pen stylus with the device when it goes on sale later this week.

The electronics giant first announced the Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet back in July, and it has been on sale for $300 at a number of outlets in the intervening months. The new version appears to be pretty much identical, except it packs 3GB of RAM, as opposed to 2GB, and, at 1.22 pounds, is a fraction heavier.

The new version of the tablet will be available in the U.S. from October 28, and the inclusion of the S Pen stylus comes at a notable time for the company. The Samsung Galaxy Note7, which launched back in August, also shipped with the stylus, but since the Galaxy Note7 was killed off due to its propensity to catch on fire, it could be that Samsung has an abundance of styluses it needs to get rid off. That said, the stylus is a great addition and will suit those who use a tablet to boost their productivity on the move. The refreshed device also ships with Samsung Notes, an app that debuted on the Galaxy Note7 and that combines Samsung’s suite of writing apps, including Action Memo, Scrapbook, and S Note.

“With an embedded S Pen, consumers can discover more ways to express themselves,” said Gary Riding, senior vice president of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “They can write, draw, and edit with precision. They can even take screenshots, select brush and color options to draw on photos, or create GIFs.”

Today’s news comes two weeks after Samsung launched a new gold Galaxy TabPro S, a $1,000 tablet that comes with double the RAM and storage of its predecessor.