CMOs: Which analytics produce the most actionable insights?

Back in the good old days when marketers got to decide what their customers were thinking, you relied on push tactics to go ahead and deliver it to them in spades. But this is a brave new world where “real time analytics” means almost exactly that — a continuously updated snapshot of where your customer is, how they’re finding you, and what they’re doing.

In return, you can create a beautiful new relationship — establish a dance of dynamic, real-time communication, interaction and engagement between you and them. Make them feel understood and listened to, rather than profiled and pushed to.

The problem is that all this information actually creates uncertainty. You’re not in the dark anymore, but when the lights came up, you can find yourself wandering in a labyrinth of potential wrong turns, dead ends, and lucky you, you haven’t got a map.

And that’s because big data has nothing to do with the real big picture. 99.9 percent of that tidal wave of data is worthless — but within that tiny fraction of actionable information is a revolution for your marketing, your customer relationships, and your bottom line. It’s big insight paired with right message for the right customer at the right time. It’s a game-changer.

And the big job now is to stack your marketing hat on top of your data scientist hat and first figure out what you need to know, and then how to get it. To invest in the foundational elements of big data — everything from data-driven attribution measurement solutions and analytics to cross-channel allocation and alignment. To turn data into a 360-degree vision of performance across channels.

Because when you see exactly how individual channels, publishers, and creatives contribute to revenue, you not only have hard, actual ROI, you’re transforming marketing campaigns into a holistic business-wide strategy that directly impacts top-line growth.

