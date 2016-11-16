Brain game maker Lumosity is launching a new analytics service dubbed Insights, which goes beyond brain training and analyzes your gameplay performance and tells you more about how your brain is working.

Image Credit: Lumosity

The San Francisco company (known formally as Lumos Labs) now has 85 million registered users who have played over 4 billion games, and this wealth of data forms the basis of the Insights algorithm. By analyzing the 4 billion games, Lumosity has been able to create its own version of cognitive patterns about its users.

The company is leveraging this data to provide its subscribers with analyses of both their individual cognitive patterns and how they compare to other users. This first launch includes Insights on game strengths, monthly gains and drops, and average speed versus accuracy performance.

“Lumosity has become synonymous with brain training, but our goal is to go beyond brain training and develop engaging, motivating and personalized experiences that let our users learn more about themselves,” said Steve Berkowitz, CEO of Lumosity, in a statement. “With over 4 billion games played across nearly a decade, we are uniquely positioned to provide our users with a deeper understanding of both their training and performance.”

The company developed Insights in response to customer feedback from thousands of App Store and Google Play reviews, as well as customer support emails seeking better ways to track their progress. After doing testing, Lumosity designed Insights to offer a personalized and actionable game performance analysis. Subscribers receive insights into their game strengths after eight gameplays, monthly gains and drops after 25 gameplays, and speed versus accuracy performance after 10 Ebb and Flow gameplays.

“Knowing your high score is valuable, but what’s even more valuable is the coach who sits down with you to help you analyze how you played the game so that you can do better next time,” said Berkowitz. “Our cognitive Insights aim to be the smart coach who has analyzed your gameplay across time and can offer you better input and direction each time you play.”

In the coming months, the company plans to expand the Insights offering to include analyses that connect gameplay data to lifestyle data such as mood and sleep, and will be launching additional new features to help all of its users get the most out of their training.

Founded in 2005 and launched in 2007, Lumosity offers more than 50 games that are designed to challenge core cognitive abilities. Lumosity’s games are based on neuroscience, with continuing independent third-party studies being conducted by researchers at academic institutions around the world.

Lumosity has 130 employees, and it has raised $67.5 million.