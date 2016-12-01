Oculus is about to release the motion controllers for its VR headset, and the company announced it will have 53 games that support the device during what it is calling the “launch window.”
Oculus Touch, which is a set of controllers that track the position of your hands in 3D space as well as the placement of your fingers, launches December 6 for $200. This will give Oculus input parity with the competing HTC Vive that runs on Steam VR — and it will also enable you to play any of the VR games on Steam that require motion controls. But Oculus is also filling out its own app store with games that support the Touch.
Analysts predict that VR could generate as much as $40 billion in revenue by 2020, and Oculus wants to act as the gatekeeper of both the hardware and the software for that market. It has already started that with a larger number of games available only on its platform.
Here’s a rundown of the apps that will work with the Touch starting December 6:
- Arizona Sunshine
- Bigscreen Beta
- Carnival Games VR
- The Climb
- Cosmic Trip
- Cranga: Harbor Frenzy
- Dead and Buried
- Dead Hungry
- Dexed
- Dig 4 Destruction
- Enigma Sphere
- Fantastic Contraption
- Final Appraoch
- Fly to Kuma Maker
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Galaxy Golf
- The Gallery Episode 1: Call of the Starseed
- Gary the Gull
- Grav|Lab: Gravitational Testing Facility & Observations
- HoloBall
- Home Improvisation: Furniture Sandbox
- I Expect You to Die
- Job Simulator
- Kingspray
- Medium
- Music Inside
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Ocean Rift
- Oculus First Contact
- Pierhead Arcade
- Plannes
- Please, Don’t Touch Anything
- Pro Fishing Challenge VR
- Proton Pulse Plus
- Pulsar Arena
- Quar: Battle for Gate 18
- Quill by Story Studio
- Rec Room
- Rescuties VR
- Ripcoil
- Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Sports Bar VR
- Super Kaiju
- Superhot VR
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience REality
- TheBlu
- Toybox
- The Unspoken
- Viral EX
- VR Sports Challenge
- Windlands
- ZR: Zombie Riot
Many of those games were already available as controller games on the Oculus Store. Some of the others I’ve played on the HTC Vive with that system’s bundled motion wands. But I’m interested to see how the more precise finger manipulation that is a major feature of the Touch affects the way I interact with those ports (if it affects it at all).
I’ll have a review of the Touch up next week, and I’ll try out many of these games.