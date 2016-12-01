Oculus is about to release the motion controllers for its VR headset, and the company announced it will have 53 games that support the device during what it is calling the “launch window.”

Oculus Touch, which is a set of controllers that track the position of your hands in 3D space as well as the placement of your fingers, launches December 6 for $200. This will give Oculus input parity with the competing HTC Vive that runs on Steam VR — and it will also enable you to play any of the VR games on Steam that require motion controls. But Oculus is also filling out its own app store with games that support the Touch.

Analysts predict that VR could generate as much as $40 billion in revenue by 2020, and Oculus wants to act as the gatekeeper of both the hardware and the software for that market. It has already started that with a larger number of games available only on its platform.

Here’s a rundown of the apps that will work with the Touch starting December 6:

Arizona Sunshine

Bigscreen Beta

Carnival Games VR

The Climb

Cosmic Trip

Cranga: Harbor Frenzy

Dead and Buried

Dead Hungry

Dexed

Dig 4 Destruction

Enigma Sphere

Fantastic Contraption

Final Appraoch

Fly to Kuma Maker

Fruit Ninja VR

Galaxy Golf

The Gallery Episode 1: Call of the Starseed

Gary the Gull

Grav|Lab: Gravitational Testing Facility & Observations

HoloBall

Home Improvisation: Furniture Sandbox

I Expect You to Die

Job Simulator

Kingspray

Medium

Music Inside

NBA 2KVR Experience

Ocean Rift

Oculus First Contact

Pierhead Arcade

Plannes

Please, Don’t Touch Anything

Pro Fishing Challenge VR

Proton Pulse Plus

Pulsar Arena

Quar: Battle for Gate 18

Quill by Story Studio

Rec Room

Rescuties VR

Ripcoil

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope

Space Pirate Trainer

Sports Bar VR

Super Kaiju

Superhot VR

Surgeon Simulator: Experience REality

TheBlu

Toybox

The Unspoken

Viral EX

VR Sports Challenge

Windlands

ZR: Zombie Riot

Many of those games were already available as controller games on the Oculus Store. Some of the others I’ve played on the HTC Vive with that system’s bundled motion wands. But I’m interested to see how the more precise finger manipulation that is a major feature of the Touch affects the way I interact with those ports (if it affects it at all).

I’ll have a review of the Touch up next week, and I’ll try out many of these games.