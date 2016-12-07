You can soon run with Mario wherever you are. Nintendo just showed off its hybrid Switch console and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, but the company also dedicated a bulk of the segment to the imminent release of Super Mario Run. Following the presentation on the late-night NBC talk show, Nintendo released a pair of videos for its mobile Mario running app. One video explains how the game works and some of the modes players will find when they drop $10 to purchase it (after downloading it for free) after it debuts for iPhone on December 15. The other is a live-action promotional trailer. You can find the info video below and the live-action trailer above.

https://youtu.be/rKG5jU6DV70