Sorry, Pillar of Autumn. This is a real starship.

Halo 5’s Forge mode allows players to make their own levels, and some fans have gotten pretty creative. As a big Star Trek fan, I especially enjoy this creation by the YouTube channel Starship Forge of the Enterprise D from The Next Generation.

Not only does it nail the ship’s exterior, but the map also allows you explore familiar Enterprise D locations like the bridge and engineering. Since I doubt we’re going to get a Star Trek: The Next Generation game any time soon, this clever creation will have to do for now.