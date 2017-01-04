Welcome, 2017! And while we’re still polishing off the games we bought in 2016 (or in 2015 … or 2014 … hell, even 2010!), others are looking for titles to play in the New Year.

GamesBeat has rounded up as many release dates and TBA games as we could. This should help you keep on top of what’s coming out all year (it’s harder for us to track mobile releases, but we’ll add and update as we’re notified) and plot what games (or even systems) you want to add to your gaming arsenal in 2017.

If you’re a developer or from a studio or publisher and see a game that’s missing (or its release date or platforms have changed), please reach out to us at games@venturebeat.com.

January

January 4

Football Blitz (PC, Mac)

M.E.R.C. (PC)

January 5

The Cabin: VR Escape the Room (PC VR)

Wander: The Rebirth (PC VR)

January 6

ACA Neo Geo Alpha Mission II (PS4)

Crimson Sword Saga: The Peloran Wars (PC)

Crowtel Renovations (PC)

Don’t Chat With Strangers (PC)

HoPiko (PC)

Rising (PC)

Standby (PC)

Twisted (PC)

January 9

Javva Juice (PC)

Tomb Joe (PC)

Word Killer: Revolution (PC)

January 10

Beats Fever (PC)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone (PS4)

Night in the Woods (PS4, PC, Mac)

January 11

Cold Vengeance (PC)

Criminal Girls: Invite Only (PC)

Illyriad (PC)

Super Death Area (PC)

January 12

Detention (PC)

Immortal Conquest (iOS, Android)

January 13

Alien Shooter TD (PC)

Cemetary Warrior 3 (PC)

Never Forget Me (PC)

Not Dying Today (PC)

Pain Train (PC)

Rage of the Zombies (PC)

Rise and Shine (Xbox One, PC)

January 15

Road Redemption (PS4, Xbox 1)

January 16

Cards of Chaos (PC)

The Fishing Club 3D (PC)

Hellphobia (PC)

My Pet Rock (PC)

January 17

2064: Read Only Memories (PS4)

Baseball Riot (PC)

Monumental Failure (PC)

The Pasture (PC)

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse (PS4, Xbox One)

Siegecraft Commander (PC)

Super Rock Blasters (PC)

January 19

Ashbourne (PC)

Eon Altar – Episode 3: Watcher In The Dark (PC, Mac)

January 20

Bloody Boobs (PC)

Crash Force (PC)

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (3DS)

Frequent Flyer (PC)

Gravity Rush 2 (PS4, Vita)

Heroes of the Dire (PC)

Infinitum (PC)

Red Haze (PC)

Urban Empire (PC, Mac)

January 23

Hellenica Tactics (PC)

January 24

Crypt of the Necromancer: Amplified (PC)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

SpiritSphere (PC)

Tales of Berseria (PS4, PC)

Yakuza 0 (PS4)

January 25

Ellipsis (PC)

January 26

Lost Sector Online Europe (PC)

A Normal Lost Phone (PC)

Outrageous Grounds (PC VR)

The Wardrobe (PC)

January 27

Earthlock: Festival of Magic (PS4)

January 30

Disgaea 2 (PC)

Wells (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

January 31

Conan: Exiles (PC)

Contstructor HD (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Digimon World: Next Order (PS4)

G.E.O: Gather, Explore, Observe (PC)

Hitman: The Complete First Season (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Knee Deep (PS4, Xbox One)

Linelight (PS4, PC)

Sentinels (PC)

Second Coming (PC)

Image Credit: Ubisoft

February

February 1

Candleman (Xbox One)

February 2

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 — Road to Boruto expansion (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

February 3

Hero (PC)

A House of Many Doors (PC)

Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (3DS)

Xenon Valkyrie (PC)

February 7

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (PC)

Gunmetal Arcadia (PC, Mac)

Phoning Home (PC)

Splasher (PC)

Syrian Warfare (PC)

Touhou Genso Wanderer (PS4, Vita)

Uncanny Valley (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

February 8

Arelite Core (PC)

February 9

Brutal (PC)

Nioh (PS4)

Warpball (PC)

February 10

Super Spring Ball (PC)

February 14

Boor (PC)

For Honor (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Revolve (PC, Mac)

Sniper Elite 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Vive le Roi (PC, Mac)

February 15

Army Girls (PC)

February 16

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (PC)

February 17

Hollow Bliss (PC)

February 20

The Journey: Bob’s Story (PC)

February 21

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk (PS4, PC, Vita)

Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One, PC)

Scribbled Arena (PC)

Ys Origin (PS4, Vita)

February 22

Dodge Master (PC)

February 24

Eternam Return (PC)

Lego Worlds (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Hellion (PC)

February 27

The Last Weekend (PC)

February 28

Dying: Reborn (PSVR, PS4)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (PS4)

Torment: Tides of Numenera (PC)

Image Credit: GamesBeat

March

March 3

1-2 Switch (Switch)

Has Been Heroes (Switch)

Just Dance 2017 (Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U)

Ra2 (PC)

Skylanders Imaginators (Switch)

Snipperclips (Switch)

Super Bomberman R (Switch)

March 7

One Sole Purpose (PC)

Darknet (PS4 VR)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Lightspeed Frontier (PC)

Nier: Automata (PS4)

Switch — Or Die Trying (PC)

Unearthing Mars (PS4 VR)

March 8

Loot Rascals (PS4, PC)

March 9

Blaster Master Zero (Switch, 3DS)

Overdrive (PC)

March 14

3on3 Freestyle

Danganronpa 1&2 Reload (PS4)

Death Squared (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Monster Monpiece (PS4)

Trove (PS4, Xbox One)

Styx: Shards of Darkness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

March 15

Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe (PS4, PC)

Future Unfolding (PC)

March 17

Antagonist (PC)

March 20

The Crow’s Eye (PC)

March 21

Everything (PS4)

Mass Effect: Andromeda (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

March 23

Battle for Orion 2 (PC)

The End of an Age: Fading Remnants (PC)

March 24

Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One)

March 28

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix (PS4)

MLB The Show 17 (PS4)

Rain World (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

We Are The Dwarves (PS4)

Image Credit: Atlus

April

April 3

Domina (PC)

April 4

Blackwood Crossing (PS4)

Drawn to Death (PS4)

Persona 5 (PS4, PS3)

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

April 5

Blackwood Crossing (Xbox One, PC)

Ira (PC)

April 7

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

April 10

Don’t Knock Twice (PC VR)

April 11

Yooka-Laylee (PS4, Xbox One, PC — Switch TBA)

April 13

Calm Waters (PC, Mac)

April 18

Full Throttle Remastered (PS4, PC, Vita)

The Silver Case (PS4)

Voodoo Vince: Remastered (Xbox One, PC)

April 25

Dragon Quest Heroes II (PS4)

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4, PC)

April 27

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs (PC)

April 28

Super Red-Hot Hero (PC)

Image Credit: Ubisoft

May

May 2

Portal Knights (Xbox One, PS4)

May 4

Galer: Plague of Heroes (PC)

May 5

World of the West (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Wii U)

May 9

Birthdays: The Beginning (PS4, PC)

Strafe (PS4, PC)

May 15

Time Carnage (PC VR)

May 23

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception (PS4, Vita)

May 30

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive)

June

June 1

Don’t Chat With Strangers (PC)

June 20

God Wars (PS4, Vita)

June 23

Micro Machines World Series (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Image Credit: Nintendo

July

July 11

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiak Age (PS4)

July 18

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (PS4)

July 28

Splatoon 2 (Switch)

July 25

Fallen Legion (PS4, Vita)

Pyre (PS4, PC)

July 31

The Station (PC, Mac)

Image Credit: Sega

August

August 1

Life of a Caveman (PC)

August 8

Hey Pikmin (3DS)

Lawbreakers (PC)

Mega Man Anniversary Collection 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (PS4, PC)

August 15

Agents of Mayhem (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Matterfall (PS4)

Sonic Mania (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

August 22

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4)

August 25

Madden 18 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

August 29

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch)

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (PC)

Yakuza Kiwami (PS4)

August 31

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

September

September 5

Knack II (PS4)

September 6

Destiny 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

September 14

Divinity: Original Sin 2 (PC)

September 15

NHL 18 (PS4, Xbox One)

Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinitie (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

September 22

Pokémon Gold/Silver via Virtual Console (3DS)

Pokkén Tournament Deluxe (Switch)

September 29

Cuphead (Xbox One, PC)

FIFA 18 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Image Credit: Nintendo

October

October 2

Woven (PC)

October 3

Forze Motorsport 7 (Xbox One, PC)

October 10

Middle-earth: Sadow of War (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

October 13

The Evil Within 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

October 17

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

October 27

Assassin’s Creed: Origins (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Image Credit: EA

November

November 3

Call of Duty: WWII (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

November 7

Crackdown 3 (Xbox One, PC)

Super Lucky’s Tale (Xbox One, PC)

November 10

Need for Speed Payback (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

November 14

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

November 17