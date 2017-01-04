Welcome, 2017! And while we’re still polishing off the games we bought in 2016 (or in 2015 … or 2014 … hell, even 2010!), others are looking for titles to play in the New Year.
GamesBeat has rounded up as many release dates and TBA games as we could. This should help you keep on top of what’s coming out all year (it’s harder for us to track mobile releases, but we’ll add and update as we’re notified) and plot what games (or even systems) you want to add to your gaming arsenal in 2017.
If you’re a developer or from a studio or publisher and see a game that’s missing (or its release date or platforms have changed), please reach out to us at games@venturebeat.com.
January
January 4
- Football Blitz (PC, Mac)
- M.E.R.C. (PC)
January 5
- The Cabin: VR Escape the Room (PC VR)
- Wander: The Rebirth (PC VR)
January 6
- ACA Neo Geo Alpha Mission II (PS4)
- Crimson Sword Saga: The Peloran Wars (PC)
- Crowtel Renovations (PC)
- Don’t Chat With Strangers (PC)
- HoPiko (PC)
- Rising (PC)
- Standby (PC)
- Twisted (PC)
January 9
- Javva Juice (PC)
- Tomb Joe (PC)
- Word Killer: Revolution (PC)
January 10
- Beats Fever (PC)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone (PS4)
- Night in the Woods (PS4, PC, Mac)
January 11
- Cold Vengeance (PC)
- Criminal Girls: Invite Only (PC)
- Illyriad (PC)
- Super Death Area (PC)
January 12
- Detention (PC)
- Immortal Conquest (iOS, Android)
January 13
- Alien Shooter TD (PC)
- Cemetary Warrior 3 (PC)
- Never Forget Me (PC)
- Not Dying Today (PC)
- Pain Train (PC)
- Rage of the Zombies (PC)
- Rise and Shine (Xbox One, PC)
January 15
- Road Redemption (PS4, Xbox 1)
January 16
- Cards of Chaos (PC)
- The Fishing Club 3D (PC)
- Hellphobia (PC)
- My Pet Rock (PC)
January 17
- 2064: Read Only Memories (PS4)
- Baseball Riot (PC)
- Monumental Failure (PC)
- The Pasture (PC)
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse (PS4, Xbox One)
- Siegecraft Commander (PC)
- Super Rock Blasters (PC)
January 19
- Ashbourne (PC)
- Eon Altar – Episode 3: Watcher In The Dark (PC, Mac)
January 20
- Bloody Boobs (PC)
- Crash Force (PC)
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (3DS)
- Frequent Flyer (PC)
- Gravity Rush 2 (PS4, Vita)
- Heroes of the Dire (PC)
- Infinitum (PC)
- Red Haze (PC)
- Urban Empire (PC, Mac)
January 23
- Hellenica Tactics (PC)
January 24
- Crypt of the Necromancer: Amplified (PC)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- SpiritSphere (PC)
- Tales of Berseria (PS4, PC)
- Yakuza 0 (PS4)
January 25
- Ellipsis (PC)
January 26
- Lost Sector Online Europe (PC)
- A Normal Lost Phone (PC)
- Outrageous Grounds (PC VR)
- The Wardrobe (PC)
January 27
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic (PS4)
January 30
- Disgaea 2 (PC)
- Wells (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
January 31
- Conan: Exiles (PC)
- Contstructor HD (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Digimon World: Next Order (PS4)
- G.E.O: Gather, Explore, Observe (PC)
- Hitman: The Complete First Season (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Knee Deep (PS4, Xbox One)
- Linelight (PS4, PC)
- Sentinels (PC)
- Second Coming (PC)
February
February 1
- Candleman (Xbox One)
February 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 — Road to Boruto expansion (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
February 3
- Hero (PC)
- A House of Many Doors (PC)
- Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (3DS)
- Xenon Valkyrie (PC)
February 7
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book (PC)
- Gunmetal Arcadia (PC, Mac)
- Phoning Home (PC)
- Splasher (PC)
- Syrian Warfare (PC)
- Touhou Genso Wanderer (PS4, Vita)
- Uncanny Valley (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
February 8
- Arelite Core (PC)
February 9
- Brutal (PC)
- Nioh (PS4)
- Warpball (PC)
February 10
- Super Spring Ball (PC)
February 14
- Boor (PC)
- For Honor (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Revolve (PC, Mac)
- Sniper Elite 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Vive le Roi (PC, Mac)
February 15
- Army Girls (PC)
February 16
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (PC)
February 17
- Hollow Bliss (PC)
February 20
- The Journey: Bob’s Story (PC)
February 21
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk (PS4, PC, Vita)
- Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One, PC)
- Scribbled Arena (PC)
- Ys Origin (PS4, Vita)
February 22
- Dodge Master (PC)
February 24
- Eternam Return (PC)
- Lego Worlds (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Hellion (PC)
February 27
- The Last Weekend (PC)
February 28
- Dying: Reborn (PSVR, PS4)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn (PS4)
- Torment: Tides of Numenera (PC)
March
March 3
- 1-2 Switch (Switch)
- Has Been Heroes (Switch)
- Just Dance 2017 (Switch)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U)
- Ra2 (PC)
- Skylanders Imaginators (Switch)
- Snipperclips (Switch)
- Super Bomberman R (Switch)
March 7
- One Sole Purpose (PC)
- Darknet (PS4 VR)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Lightspeed Frontier (PC)
- Nier: Automata (PS4)
- Switch — Or Die Trying (PC)
- Unearthing Mars (PS4 VR)
March 8
- Loot Rascals (PS4, PC)
March 9
- Blaster Master Zero (Switch, 3DS)
- Overdrive (PC)
March 14
- 3on3 Freestyle
- Danganronpa 1&2 Reload (PS4)
- Death Squared (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Monster Monpiece (PS4)
- Trove (PS4, Xbox One)
- Styx: Shards of Darkness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
March 15
- Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe (PS4, PC)
- Future Unfolding (PC)
March 17
- Antagonist (PC)
March 20
- The Crow’s Eye (PC)
March 21
- Everything (PS4)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
March 23
- Battle for Orion 2 (PC)
- The End of an Age: Fading Remnants (PC)
March 24
- Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One)
March 28
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix (PS4)
- MLB The Show 17 (PS4)
- Rain World (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- We Are The Dwarves (PS4)
April
April 3
- Domina (PC)
April 4
- Blackwood Crossing (PS4)
- Drawn to Death (PS4)
- Persona 5 (PS4, PS3)
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
April 5
- Blackwood Crossing (Xbox One, PC)
- Ira (PC)
April 7
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
April 10
- Don’t Knock Twice (PC VR)
April 11
- Yooka-Laylee (PS4, Xbox One, PC — Switch TBA)
April 13
- Calm Waters (PC, Mac)
April 18
- Full Throttle Remastered (PS4, PC, Vita)
- The Silver Case (PS4)
- Voodoo Vince: Remastered (Xbox One, PC)
April 25
- Dragon Quest Heroes II (PS4)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4, PC)
April 27
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs (PC)
April 28
- Super Red-Hot Hero (PC)
May
May 2
- Portal Knights (Xbox One, PS4)
May 4
- Galer: Plague of Heroes (PC)
May 5
- World of the West (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Wii U)
May 9
- Birthdays: The Beginning (PS4, PC)
- Strafe (PS4, PC)
May 15
- Time Carnage (PC VR)
May 23
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception (PS4, Vita)
May 30
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive)
June
June 1
- Don’t Chat With Strangers (PC)
June 20
- God Wars (PS4, Vita)
June 23
- Micro Machines World Series (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
July
July 11
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiak Age (PS4)
July 18
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (PS4)
July 28
- Splatoon 2 (Switch)
July 25
- Fallen Legion (PS4, Vita)
- Pyre (PS4, PC)
July 31
- The Station (PC, Mac)
August
August 1
- Life of a Caveman (PC)
August 8
- Hey Pikmin (3DS)
- Lawbreakers (PC)
- Mega Man Anniversary Collection 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (PS4, PC)
August 15
- Agents of Mayhem (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Matterfall (PS4)
- Sonic Mania (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
August 22
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4)
August 25
- Madden 18 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
August 29
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch)
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami (PS4)
August 31
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
September
September 5
- Knack II (PS4)
September 6
- Destiny 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
September 14
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 (PC)
September 15
- NHL 18 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinitie (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
September 22
- Pokémon Gold/Silver via Virtual Console (3DS)
- Pokkén Tournament Deluxe (Switch)
September 29
- Cuphead (Xbox One, PC)
- FIFA 18 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
October
October 2
- Woven (PC)
October 3
- Forze Motorsport 7 (Xbox One, PC)
October 10
- Middle-earth: Sadow of War (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
October 13
- The Evil Within 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
October 17
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
October 27
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
November
November 3
- Call of Duty: WWII (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
November 7
- Crackdown 3 (Xbox One, PC)
- Super Lucky’s Tale (Xbox One, PC)
November 10
- Need for Speed Payback (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
November 14
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
November 17
- Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon (3DS)
- Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4, Xbox One, PC)