Your PC may soon have the capability to squeeze out a few more frames per second in games like Forza and more.

Microsoft is rolling out its Creators update for Windows 10 for its Windows Insiders Program that introduces a feature called Game Mode. This new, built-in feature will appear in a new Gaming section in Windows 10’s system settings, and — once enabled — this option will ensure that your rig’s processors prioritize rendering your games over other apps and operations. This option should roll out to every Windows 10 user soon once Microsoft works out some compatibility issues with its Insiders.

“With Game Mode, it’s our goal to now take things a step further to make the gaming experience on Windows even better,” Xbox partner group program manager Scott Henson wrote in a blog post. “Our vision is that Game Mode optimizes your Windows 10 PC for an improvement in overall game performance.”

Game Mode is similar to how the Xbox One functions. That device runs an OS, apps, and more, but it minimizes the impact of those processes once you start a game. If you are a Windows Insider, you can switch to Game Mode by hitting Windows key + G on your keyboard, selecting the Settings gear, and then toggle it on.

In addition to Game Mode, the patch adds built-in Beam streaming. This enables you to start a broadcast to Microsoft’s own Twitch competitor — although you can still stream to Twitch if you choose.