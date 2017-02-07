Apple today started rolling out the second public beta of iOS 10.3, a tweak to iOS 10 that will become available to everyone in a matter of weeks. Today’s update comes almost two weeks after Apple released the initial iOS 10.3 public beta.

Like the first public beta, this release again comes with the Find My AirPods feature in Find My iPhone, your personal information is now at the top of the Settings app, you can opt in to iCloud Analytics to provide more information to Apple, you can see what’s taking up your iCloud storage space, there’s a redesigned area for showing Siri app suggestions, and the animations for going to and from the home screen have been revamped, as 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin pointed out.

To me, the new animations seem to show more detail inside of the app even as it fades away back into its home screen icon. But if you’ve enabled the Reduce Motion setting through Settings > General Accessibility, then you notice no change. Also, if you’ve enabled Reduce Motion, then now you can view certain websites with reduced motion in Safari if web developers have alternative versions of their websites.

These first and second iOS 10.3 betas are also notable because they switch iOS devices from HFS+ file system to the Apple File System (APFS). Note that the change won’t result in the deletion of any of your data. It has become clear with these betas, though, that support for 32-bit apps will be going away at some point.

Today’s update doesn’t appear to have many big changes, although there is one addition that might be nice for people who use United Kingdom carrier Three: Wi-Fi calling is now available, according to MacRumors.

Developers have also gotten this beta, but with the public beta you don’t have to be a registered developer to try out what’s new, and in fact you can try it for free. Or you can just wait until the final version of iOS 10.3 comes out. But if you are a member of Apple’s Beta Software Program and you’d like to try public beta 2, just go to Settings > Software Update and start downloading and installing the over-the-air (OTA) update. If you’re not a member of the Beta Software Program, you can sign up here.