It’s the last month before Nintendo will start making the monthly sales report more interesting. For now, Sony’s momentum continues.

PlayStation 4 was the top-selling console in the United States in February, according to data from industry-tracking firm The NPD Group that Sony shared with GamesBeat. The PS4 outperformed the Xbox One and the now-defunct Wii U. This is the fourth month in a row that Sony’s console landed in the No. 1 position on this sales chart.

Sony’s success last month makes sense considering the consoles parade of hit releases. Developer Team Ninja’s character-action game Nioh hit the system February 7. Capcom launched Resident Evil 7 with exclusive virtual reality support for the PSVR on the last day of January. And Sony capped off the month with the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn.

All of those games likely boosted sales, and Sony didn’t have to worry about too much competition because Switch didn’t launch until March 3 and Microsoft’s biggest exclusive was the real-time strategy game Halo Wars 2, which likely appeals to a smaller audience.