Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs, with no new features. This is the latest build of the company’s upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update, which is slated for release in “early 2017” (likely to arrive next month).

Windows 10 is a service, meaning it was built in a very different way than its predecessors so it can be regularly updated with not just fixes but new features, too. While Microsoft has released many such updates, the Creators Update will be a major one and follows the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, released in August 2016.

This is the second build in a row without new features. As pointed out by Neowin, the version number has been updated to 1703, which is likely to denote the Creators Update — Windows 10’s first version number was 1507, followed by 1511, and then 1607.

The desktop build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

If you have Symantec/Norton anti-virus software installed on your PC, you should no longer get an 0x80070228 error when attempting to download this build. Symantec released updated anti-virus definitions last week that fixes this issue, but you should update to them before getting this build.

PCs should no longer fail to update to this build at 71% and roll-back to the previous build.

If you have additional language packs installed, this build should install just fine.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the context menu when right-clicking a misspelled word in Microsoft Edge would launch in an unexpected place or under the Edge window.

When using “Cast media to device” in Microsoft Edge, it will now open the Connect pane (also seen when using Win + K).

Fixed an issue from recent builds where Microsoft Edge might immediately show a “Not responding” state after opening a link or pasting a URL in a new tab.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the tab mouse-over description tooltips in Microsoft Edge would stay on the screen even after closing the relevant tab.

Fixed an issue that could result in Microsoft Edge unexpectedly attempting to download certain webpages rather than navigating to them when the uBlock Origin extension was enabled.

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to use touch to set focus to text boxes in Microsoft Edge’s Web Notes in order to enter text.

Fixed an issue where, after using Ctrl + W to close multiple tabs in Microsoft Edge at once, the active tab might lose focus and keyboard shortcuts would stop working until moving focus away from and back to the tab.

Fixed an issue recently where if you have selected text in Microsoft Edge, moved focus away from the window, then returned focus using Alt + Tab or the mouse, trying to copy the selected text wouldn’t work. Fixed another issue where if you used Ctrl + C to copy selected text in the Edge URL bar, and then Ctrl + Shift + P to open a new InPrivate window or Ctrl + N to open a new regular window, using Ctrl + V to paste the copied URL into the new window’s address bar wouldn’t work.

Fixed an issue for Insiders where, if focus was set to a Microsoft Edge window, touchpad and keyboard input might periodically stop working for a few seconds at a time.

Fixed an issue for Insiders with multiple monitors resulting in flickering and rendering issues when the Hub button in Microsoft Edge was pressed.

Fixed an issue where Insiders with multiple monitors might find one of their monitors would stop rendering (with the exception of the mouse).

Fixed an issue resulting in Microsoft Groove sometimes no longer rendering correctly after snapping the app to one side of the monitor and changing the size.

Fixed an issue from recent flights resulting in the taskbar getting into a state where many of the thumbnail previews would be unexpectedly blank.

Fixed an issue for certain USB-powered monitors where the taskbar clock would sometimes stop rendering for a few minutes (seemingly stuck, but would refresh on mouse-over).

Fixed an issue where the battery flyout would crash the second time the battery icon in the taskbar was clicked.

Fixed an issue from recent flights resulting in OneDrive.exe unexpectedly sometimes running with a high percent CPU for a long time.

Fixed an issue that Insiders may have experienced resulting in paste not working if the copied content was from a UWP app that was currently suspended.

Fixed an issue where certain devices were unexpectedly not being discovered when searching for available pairings to add in Bluetooth & Other Devices Settings.

Fixed an issue where for those with certain printers, clicking on “More settings” in the UWP app print dialog would result in the print dialog hanging.

Fixed a recent issue where many of the advanced settings dialogs, such as the one seen when searching for driver updates, were grey or had grey components instead of the expected white.

Fixed an issue resulting in Windows Defender Antivirus notifications not opening Windows Defender Security Center when clicked.

Fixed an issue resulting in a Microsoft Visual C++ Runtime Library error dialog citing a TabTip.exe runtime error unexpectedly appearing on the login screen for some Insiders.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for PCs from 15048 (made available to testers on March 3) to build 15055.

This build has 10 known issues:

If you did the workaround to fix the corrupted registry key to get build 15042, follow these instructions to re-enable IPv6.

Some PCs may fail to update to Build 15002 and higher due to SYSTEM_PTE_MISUSE error.

Some apps and games may crash due to a misconfiguration of advertising ID that happened in a prior build. Specifically, this issue affects new user accounts that were created on Build 15031. The misconfiguration can continue to persist after upgrading to later builds. The ACL on the registry key incorrectly denies access to the user and you can delete the following registry key to get out of this state: HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\AdvertisingInfo

There is a bug in this build that can cause a number of inbox apps to fail to launch (such as Store). If you run into this, you can reset the app by going to Settings > Apps > Apps & features > Store > Advanced Options and pressing the “Reset” button. which should allow you to use the app as normal. However, please note this issue also prevents you from taking any app updates from the Store. A workaround for this is to uninstall the app and reinstall the app from the Store. This issue will be fixed in the next build.

There is a bug where if you need to restart your PC due to a pending update like with the latest Surface firmware updates, the restart reminder dialog doesn’t pop up. You should check Settings > Update & security > Windows Update to see if a restart is required.

Some UWP apps may still unexpectedly appear with their app package name in the title bar as opposed to the app name.

[GAMING] Certain hardware configurations may cause the broadcast live review window in the Game bar to flash Green while you are Broadcasting. This does not affect the quality of your broadcast and is only visible to the Broadcaster.

Issues may occur when exploring pages using the F12 Developer Tools in Microsoft Edge with cross-origin iframes (e.g. the DOM explorer shows only the iframe DOM, the Console frame selector doesn’t list the iframes, etc.).

Pressing F12 to open the Developer Tools in Microsoft Edge while F12 is open and focused may not return focus to the tab F12 is opened against, and vice-versa.

Surface Pro 3 devices will fail to update to new builds if a SD memory card is inserted. To take a new build, remove the SD memory card. You can re-insert the SD memory card after the latest build is installed.

If you’re OK with the above and want to get build 15055 now, head to PC Settings, select “Update and recovery,” then “Preview builds,” and then click the “Check Now” button.

Microsoft also released Windows 10 Mobile build 15055 today. The company still hasn’t shared details about a new device or a viable strategy for the platform.