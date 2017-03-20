At its flagship customer event in Las Vegas today, Adobe Summit, the creative and marketing services giant has unveiled the next evolution of its cloud-based marketing suite — Adobe Experience Cloud.

Experience Cloud builds on Adobe’s Marketing Cloud solution in an attempt to bring all the functionality you need for marketing and advertising into one place — one system of record, one unified profile of your customers, and one unified user interface to control it all.

That has always been the goal of marketing clouds everywhere, but as we discovered in our landmark study of marketing cloud platforms at VB Insight, Adobe always had a complete solution — certainly the one with the most integrated vision. Now Experience Cloud is bringing together Adobe’s other Clouds to provide everything needed to manage the customer experience from start to finish.

Experience Cloud serves as an umbrella for the other suites, incorporating everything from Adobe’s Advertising Cloud to Analytics Cloud and Marketing Cloud. It also helps identify and group the right Adobe products so that customers can focus on which product elements are best for their needs. The individual products themselves are sold at the solution level. It is possible, for example, to buy Adobe Target on its own. Experience Cloud, therefore, is more of a statement than a product launch — it is Adobe’s way of showing that when it comes to every aspect of marketing, it offers not only a complete suite of individual products that can help at a niche problem level, but also an overall solution that integrates across the entire customer journey.

Adobe Marketing Cloud’s integrated set of solutions is designed to help marketers connect with customers and engage with them at just the right time. The products include Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign, Adobe Social, and Adobe Primetime.

Adobe Advertising Cloud is, according to the company, the industry’s first end-to-end platform for managing advertising across traditional TV and digital formats. It includes Adobe Media Optimizer and the recently acquired TubeMogul.

Adobe Analytics Cloud is the customer intelligence engine that integrates audience data across all Adobe clouds. Adobe Analytics Cloud combines Adobe Audience Manager and Adobe Analytics.

The new Experience Cloud bridges the gap between marketing, advertising, and creative by being built to work seamlessly with Adobe’s Creative Cloud and Document Cloud suites.

Experience Cloud is a clear indication of Adobe’s future direction, something that is being underlined at Adobe Summit. It is the first time Adobe’s CTO — Abhay Parasnis — is keynoting, and Parasnis has the longest time on stage. Adobe’s focus on the underlying infrastructure and platform is apparent.

Adobe Experience Cloud is available from today, with further details available from the company’s website.