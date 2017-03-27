Get ready to root your country on toward Hearthstone supremacy.

Blizzard today announced the competitors that made the cut for its Hearthstone Global Games tournament, which pits teams representing 48 countries against each other. Hearthstone is the leader in a digital card game market that earned $394.6 million in revenue in 2016. It’s also a popular game in an esports market expected to be worth $696 million in revenues in 2017, according to market research firm SuperData.

The Hearthstone Global Games will features a $300,000 prize pool. The top-ranked player from each country is automatically in the Global Games team, but the community voted for the other three players in each group. The tournament starts on April 10.

You can see the roster for the U.S. team below.

Image Credit: Blizzard

Here is South Korea:

Image Credit: Blizzard

And here is Germany’s team:

Image Credit: Blizzard

You can find the members of the other 47 country teams here.