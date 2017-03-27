Following a Mobile World Congress presentation that saw an interruption by Greenpeace demonstrators on this very issue, Samsung today committed to an environmentally responsible solution to the millions of recalled Galaxy Note 7 handsets from last year’s ill-fated launch. After utilizing a reported 200,000 returned phones for testing, Samsung apparently still has over 2.5 million left in inventory.

To that end, the company will initially attempt to sell refurbished versions of the devices, a tactic first reported last month by South Korea’s Han Kyung. No details have been released about which markets will be chosen to receive refurbished stock.

Some of the handsets will also be used as rental models, when customers with devices in for repair need temporary phones.

For units that can’t be sold, Samsung plans to recycle as many of the handsets as possible, first stripping down their components, such as camera modules and memory chips, then sending them off to third-party recyclers who will reclaim precious metals — like gold and silver — and dispose of the remaining parts.

Samsung’s plan is good for more than just the environment, in this case, as any money it can recoup on the multi-billion dollar recall will also benefit its bottom line.