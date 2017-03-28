Take-Two Interactive’s 2K division has launched the first downloadable content (DLC) for the Mafia III console and PC game. The Faster,Baby! DLC expands the open world of 1968 New Bordeaux for fans on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

2K and developer Hangar 13 also announced that a free playable demo of Mafia III is also available on the consoles and the PC via Steam. Mafia III won kudos for having one of the most compelling stories of any video game when it debuted in the fall of 2016.

Players can experience the entire first act of Mafia III, featuring an exhilarating bank heist gone wrong that sets the stage for betrayal and Lincoln Clay’s revenge against the Italian mob in New Bordeaux, a re-imagined 1960s New Orleans. Players who wish to continue their experience can transfer over their progress when they purchase the full game.

Faster, Baby! introduces a new narrative and more to explore, set alongside the events in Lincoln Clay’s story of revenge in Mafia III. New Bordeaux expands with the addition of Sinclair Parish, a town west of the Bayou where Lincoln teams up with a new character, Roxy Laveau, to take down the corrupt and powerful Sheriff “Slim” Beaumont.

New driving and combat mechanics add to Lincoln’s repertoire as he fights for control of Sinclair Parish, with new weapons for his arsenal and vehicles for his fleet.

Faster, Baby! is the first of three DLC offerings available individually, or collectively as part of the Mafia III Season Pass at a discount price. The upcoming Stones Unturned and Sign of the Times DLC launch this summer, and introduce new content, characters, gameplay, and narrative set alongside the main story in Mafia III.