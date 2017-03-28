Activision is releasing two new voice packs for multiplayer narration in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. The packs include a voice over from Method Man, who uses his rap commentary to replace the standard in-game comments when you get kills and other accomplishments in multiplayer combat.

Activision is also releasing a U.K. Special Forces Voice Over Pack with the voice of Craig Fairbrass, who plays Ghost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The voice-over packs are a creative new source of revenue for Activision, which released Infinite Warfare last fall. The Method Man pack costs $4, while the U.K. Special Forces pack is free.

With the voice packs, you get custom dialogue narrated by recognizable characters from Call of Duty or the real world.

“Infinite Warfare is all about customizing your multiplayer experience,” said Dave Stohl, studio head of Infinity Ward, in a statement. “We’ve built the game around the ability to personalize your loadout and weapons in really cool ways, so now we’re taking it a step further. What better way to change up your MP commentator? It’s a ton of fun and we hope fans will get a kick out of it.”

The Method Man is the legendary hip-hop artist from the Wu-Tang Clan. He will guide you through multiplayer combat.

Fairbrass voices Ghost, the tough-talking British soldier who narrates all the action with his trademark grit and style, while striking the nostalgic chord for longtime fans of the franchise.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One voice packs are available now, and the PC is coming soon.