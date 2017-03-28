Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

The Nintendo Switch may not have the power or years of releases of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, but it may have something that Sony and Microsoft want more than a library or horsepower: a good reason for gamers to upgrade to a revised version of the hardware.

On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, host Jeffrey Grubb and co-host Mike Minotti speculate if the Nintendo Switch is better built for a mid-cycle upgrade than the PS4 or Xbox One. The team also talks about Persona 5, which is out soon, about whether it lives up to the hype. Finally, we also ask if it’s OK that Splatoon 2 for the Switch is a lot like Splatoon on the Wii U. Join us, won’t you?

