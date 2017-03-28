It’s time to get mighty and morphin’ in Minecraft.

Microsoft is bringing a Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers skin pack to Minecraft on consoles, mobile, and Windows 10. The Power Rangers pack is available today for anyone playing on devices like Xbox One, iPhone, or basically any other version of Minecraft short of the original Java-based PC original. You can unlock the Red Ranger and Yellow Ranger skins for free, but you can also pay $3 to get access to all 20 skins. You can find it by clicking on the Store option on Minecraft’s home menu as long as you’ve updated to the most recent 1.05 version of the game.

Image Credit: Mojang

Beyond the core rangers, this pack also includes the White Ranger, Lord Zedd, and the Megazord. Most important, you will also get skins for comedic foils Bulk and Skull.

“As a teen I remember getting out of school, grabbing a snack and settling into the cartoon lineup,” Mojang artist Mike Fielder, who helped design this skin pack, said. “Part of that routine was watching Power Rangers. When I found out we would be working on a Minecraft version of some of the character lineup, I was pretty excited and even more so when I found out Bulk and Skull would be included since they were my favourite characters. I had a blast creating Minecraft versions of these characters. I hope everyone who uses these skins has as much fun playing them as I did creating them.”

Additional changes coming to Minecraft on consoles, mobile, and Windows 10 in the 1.05 update is support for in-game commands. You can test game rules, mess with the audio, and more by using commands like /title, /stopsound, and more.

But I don’t know what else you really need beyond a group of friends playing Minecraft as Bulk, Skull, Rita Repulsa, and Goldar.