Razer is promising to deliver an amazing display in its next gaming laptop.

Image Credit: Razer

THX, the company that specializes in perfecting audio and video experiences (and is now a subsidiary of Razer), has given its official Mobile Certification to the upcoming Razer Blade Pro 17-inch gaming laptop. This updated laptop begins shipping in April for $4,000. This is Razer’s new megapowered laptop that features both a Nvidia GTX 1080 video card and the seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake i7-7820HK processor. Despite that power, however, Razer has still designed the Blade Pro so that it’s less than 1-inch thick.

The THX Mobile Certification means that the Razer Blade Pro’s 17-inch screen meets a certain threshold for resolution, color accuracy, and performance. The audio jack for headphones also meets THX’s standards for quality.

“The Razer Blade Pro is a top-level laptop providing an excellent THX viewing mode and audio experience,” THX chief executive Ty Ahmad-Taylor said in a statement. “It can easily handle extreme gaming and content creation with exceptional mobile audio and visual performance.”

In addition to the updated display and the latest Intel i7, Razer has also introduced faster 32GB DDR4 memory that runs at 2,667MHz as opposed to the 2,133MHz RAM in previous Razer Blade Pro versions.

Razer claims that with all of the improvements, the Blade Pro is the thinnest laptop that can play most modern games on Ultra settings at a 4K resolution. In my experience with the Nvidia GTX 1080 paired with fasted RAM and an older i5, that’s probably true for most games — and many will likely even get 60 frames per second. But with the Razer blade Pro’s G-Sync monitor, you’ll still get a smooth experience even if your framerate drops into the 30s or 40s.

“The Blade Pro was recently hailed as the ultimate Windows laptop, and we’ve leveled-up on our previous achievements with certification by THX,” Razer boss Min-Liang Tan said in a statement. “Each refinement of the Razer Blade Pro moves us closer to an ultimate desktop replacement.”

Here are the full specs for the new Blade: