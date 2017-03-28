Consumers are spending more of their budget on digital gaming.

Digital game revenues increased 4 percent worldwide in February year-over-year to $7.83 billion, according to industry intelligence firm SuperData Research. Console revenues grew 8 percent while mobile jumped 9 percent. Other segments of the gaming space, like PC free-to-play, pay-to-play, and social, all experienced a recession.

In the U.S., digital sales grew 6.4 percent year-over-year in February thanks to console, PC, and mobile.

“Console digital revenue grew an impressive 18 percent year-over-year in the U.S. due in part to an increase in the average selling price of digital units,” SuperData chief executive Joost van Druenen wrote in a blog post. “Mobile revenue grew slightly, down from a double-digit year-over-year growth rate we saw in January.”

SuperData also noted that digital sales are affecting some of the biggest retailers in the space.

“As indicated yet again by GameStop’s recent earnings, the shift to digital and the longer time players are staying with existing titles thanks to DLC releases is having a massive impact on the retailer’s ability to stay relevant when it comes to games,” said van Druenen.

Here are the 10 top-grossing digital games on PC, console, and mobile.