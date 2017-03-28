Warframe is four years old, but it’s more popular on PC than ever before.

Digital Extremes revealed today that its free-to-play cooperative shooter reached a new high of concurrent users on Steam following the release of the game studio’s Octavia’s Anthem update. The March 24 to March 25 weekend attracted 69,526 peak concurrent players on Valve’s digital games platform. Octavia’s Anthem came out for PC on March 24, with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions following “later.”

Warframe originally launched in 2013 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Free updates like this can spike interest in the game, helping it reach record numbers of players four years after its debut. According to Digital Extremes, Warframe has over 30 million registered users worldwide.

Warframe is a third-person shooter that focuses on co-op action in a sci-fi environment filled with robotics. While you can play the game and its updates for free, you can use money to buy the Platinum in-game currency, which you can exchange for weapons and other equipment.

Octavia’s Anthem gives players a new quest and adds musical powers to players’ weapons.

“The Octavia Warframe introduces a simple-to-use musical instrument that enables players to compose original songs and synchronize them to their weapons to rhythmically dominate the enemy,” Digital Extremes detailed in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Music isn’t just a tool of destruction in this update — players can create musical arrangements in cooperation with other Tenno (other player characters) and trade songs.”