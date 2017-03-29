It’s probably still not time for most people to ditch their 1080p displays for a new 4K monitor, but doing that is going to make a lot more sense in 2017 than it did in 2016 thanks to competitively priced new products.

AOC, a major LCD and LED monitor and television manufacturer, announced its new 32-inch 4K monitor today. The set, which AOC is calling the U3277PWQU (a charming name), will sell for $700 and work well in a number of use-case scenarios. But if $700 is still a bit on the expensive side for you, AOC is making a push to give the display a big start by selling it at a discounted $500 through B&H Photo Video’s website. That could make this one of the most affordable high-end 32-inch monitors for PC gamers.

“The AOC U3277PWQU features 4K UHD resolution and a VA panel for high responsiveness and a wide color gamut,” reads AOC’s press release. “This high resolution allows graphic designers and photographers to experience four times the detail of a digital image without needing to zoom in or out, making professional image editing more enjoyable and precise. Similarly, users working with data-intensive or multiple applications profit from the large screen real-estate, while wide viewing angles allow for color uniformity from almost every angle. The display also comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a short response time, making it equally appealing for gaming enthusiasts who require crisp 4K visuals.”

I’ve reached out to AOC to ask for more details on the response time because the company may have a different definition of “short” than you or me. But with the understanding that its gaming performance could is still something of a question, the monitor has just about everything else you will need.

Here are the AOC-provided specs for the U3277PWQU: