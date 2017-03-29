Valve’s PC game store is making room for an experience most know for it mobile success.

Bethesda announced today that its free-to-play Fallout Shelter is now available on PC’s biggest digital game store, Steam. Fallout Shelter debuted for iOS and Android in 2005, with a PC version following in 2016. The game has over 75 million lifetime players worldwide, according to Bethesda.

Bethesda also released a new update for Fallout Shelter on all its platforms, adding 30 new quests and a time-limited Easter Quest. Beating the Easter Quest gives players in-game rewards like an exclusive pet and free lunchbox (which act as the game’s loot boxes, giving out random items).

Fallout Shelter has players creating their own Vault, an underground safe house in the Fallout universe, which takes place after a nuclear holocaust. You create new rooms, manage its inhabitants, and send them out on missions.

Now that it’s on Valve’s digital store, players can earn Steam Achievements and take use of the platform’s cloud saving feature, which lets them pick up their game from any other PC as long as they’re logged into their Steam account.