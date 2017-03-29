Google Calendar has been available on iOS since 2015, but until now it has only been optimized for the smaller-screened real estate of the iPhone. Now, however, it’s been turbo-charged for iPads too.

The app is pretty much the same version that already existed on the App Store, with users able to use Spotlight Search to find items from the iPad home screen. They can also switch views between days, weeks, and months, and create new events with Google suggesting titles and places based on other people’s availability and room preferences.

Gmail users can also open up information from their email accounts, including flight bookings and hotel reservations, and have the events added to their calendar automatically.

The updated Google Calendar app can be downloaded now.