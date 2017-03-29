I respect wood, and you better not set a drink on my PlayStation 4 Pro without using a coaster.

Toast, the company that makes custom-fitted real wood panels for electronics, has added a product that fits the PlayStation 4 Pro. For $50, you can class up your console, and that’s exactly what I did with mine. The Portland, Oregon-based Toast cuts the panels from the same piece of real wood, and that means the grain will match, and you the end result won’t end up looking like cheap decals. Instead, you’ll come away with a piece of electronics that is beautiful and unique.

What you’ll like

Easy to apply and looks professional

Once you pick out the type of wood you want from Toast, the company will send you a thin package with everything you need. Then it’s just a matter of following the simple instructions. I was able to get the paneling applied to my PS4 Pro in about a half hour. And despite having big, dumb fat fingers, my PS4 Pro now looks like Sony built it from actual wood.

Image Credit: Jeffrey Grubb

The application process involves cleaning off your PS4 Pro with alcohol and carefully lining up the panels to their appropriate position. Then, you just remove the adhesive protective paper and slowly press the wood into the system. I only had trouble aligning the top piece, and the glue that Toast uses enabled me to quickly lift it up and reapply without any problem.

All of the wood paneling is now securely attached to my PS4 Pro. Nothing is peeling or warping, and it looks like it came off the assembly line looking this way.

My wife even mentioned that she couldn’t believe I did such a great job. Sure, that’s a backhanded compliment (she knows about my terrible manual dexterity), but it’s not even one that I deserve I think that Toast just makes the process foolproof. And if you do screw up, the company promises to help you out with replacements if you need it.

What you won’t like

Difficult to tell if you’ll like it until you try it

I’m thrilled with my wooden PS4 Pro, but I didn’t know for sure if I’d love it until I was finished applying all of the pieces. The pictures on Toast’s site are helpful, but I think you’ll still need to see what your system looks like in the end to know if you really want something like this or if you picked the right type of wood.

Conclusion

Because I’m so happy with mine, it’s easy to recommend the Toast PS4 Pro wood paneling. I’m just afraid that now I’ll try to put wood on everything — like my phone, my refrigerator, or my cat. Please, stop me.

Toast provided a sample product for the purposes of this review. You can get the PS4 Pro wood paneling now for $50.