Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield, the founders of Sledgehammer Games, are responsible for making this year’s Call of Duty blockbuster first-person shooter. But we’re going to steal them for a little bit to speak at our upcoming GamesBeat Summit 2017: How games, sci-fi, and tech create real-world magic.

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games

Condrey is the studio head and a cofounder of Sledgehammer Games. He’s been making games for more than 20 years. Prior to Sledgehammer, he was chief operating officer and head of development at EA’s Visceral Games, working on the sci-fi horror game Dead Space. He also worked on EA’s James Bond series, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, and FIFA.

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games

Schofield has also been making games for more than 25 years. Prior to Sledgehammer, he was also general manager at EA’s Visceral Games and co-creator of Dead Space. While at EA, he also worked on The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, James Bond, and Knock-Out Kings. He has also directed game franchises such as Gex and Blood Omen.

Sledgehammer’s most recent game iss Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, which debuted in 2014. They also worked on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, published in 2011. It’s again this year to make a new Call of Duty game, which Activision says will return the series to its traditional roots. (Some people think that’s a World War II game).

I’ll moderate the session, which is entitled Sledgehammer Games: Igniting creativity for game making. Schofield and Condrey will share their thoughts on how modern game development continues to evolve and where inspiration often comes from unexpected and unconventional sources.

Schofield and Condrey join a cast of speakers who are among the who’s who of games, as well as the related industries that are inspiring game makers. Other speakers include Rod Chong, chief commercial officer of Slightly Mad Studios; Laszlo Kishonti, CEO of AImotive; Ted Price, CEO of Insomniac Games; Mike Gallagher, CEO of the Entertainment Software Association; John Underkoffler, CEO of Oblong Industries and science advisor for Minority Report; Gary Whitta, the screenwriter for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Richard Marks of Sony PlayStation; Akshay Khanna of the Philadelphia 76ers; Greg Richardson of Team Dignitas; Megan Gaiser, CEO of Spiral Media; Guy Bendov, CEO of Side-Kick Games; Rami Ismail, cofounder of Vlambeer; Asra Rasheed, executive producer at Disney; Asi Burak, founder of Power Play; Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games; Owen Mahoney, the CEO of Nexon; Rich Hilleman of Amazon Game Studios; Chris Roberts, CEO of Roberts Space Industries; and Jamil Moledina of Google Play.

Image Credit: Roberts Space Industries

Inspiring moments lead to disrupting the worlds of gaming, tech, and entertainment. Who hasn’t been influenced by great novels like Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash, which gave us virtual worlds, or Tom Cruise’s data gloves and gesture-controlled computer in Minority Report? Now those things have become real, and we want to see what’s coming next.

Our theme is about what inspires game developers, executives, and investors to be creative. Part of the event will focus on the inspiration cycle that is accelerating as the walls between science fiction, video games, and real-world technology come down. We don’t think there’s another conference that focuses on the seams between these industries.

This event will focus on inspiration and creativity. So much of what used to be science fiction is coming true, and it is inspiring even more accelerated visions of the future in games and other entertainment. We hope to inspire you by taking you to the moments that led to great ideas across multiple industries. You’ll leave refreshed and ready to change the worlds of gaming, technology, and more.

We think this conference will offer a rare chance for cross-pollination and networking between high-level people in different industries, and we believe that insights in one place can lead to inspirations in another.

This conference is for high-end gaming executives, startup CEOs, developers, investors, publishers, marketers, tech experts, entertainment industry professionals, sci-fi experts, AR and VR executives, and other professionals. I should also point out that this is where we try to create an actual GamesBeat community with our supporters, readers, and attendees. We gather the right people in the room and encourage everyone to get to know each other. Join us.

I’ve been writing about our theme for a while — the accelerating cycle of inspiration between tech, games, and science fiction. I interviewed Shane Wall, HP’s chief technology officer, about the connection between sci-fi and tech. The Westworld TV show also explored the seams between artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and video games.