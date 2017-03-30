Bungie is making some big changes to its major franchise. Its characters will have faces, the game will have more of a sense of humor, and it’s finally coming to PC.

Destiny 2 comes out September 8 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it’s available to preorder now. Bungie and publisher Activision are bringing the first Destiny, a megapopular sci-fi shooter, to an end in the near future. And Destiny 2 is going to launch to replace it, but this is also a chance for the series to reach new audiences that didn’t play or enjoy the first game. By heading to Windows, something the original never did, Bungie could find a massive, untapped worldwide player base in addition to the millions of people who have purchased PS4s and Xbox Ones since Destiny debuted in 2014.

The first Destiny launched September 9, 2014, and it swept up much of the gaming world with its combination of online multiplayer quests and satisfying shooting action. But the early version of Destiny also turned off some players, and many of the franchise’s most dedicated players believe that Destiny didn’t fully come into its own until Bungie launched The Taken King expansion in 2015.

Activision has previously talked about a “10-year plan” for Destiny, and it was never clear how that would manifest. Some thought it was possible that the original game would see continuous updates through that time, but that isn’t the case. With Destiny 2, Bungie has handed over the reins of development to the team responsible for The Taken King. By doing that and rebooting the universe — your character from the first game will carry over but nothing else will — Destiny 2 represents a fresh start and an opportunity to win over an entirely new audience all over again.