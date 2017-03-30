Koukoi Games has partnered with FoxNext Games to make a mobile game based on the upcoming film Ferdinand, an animated movie about the bull from children’s tales that debuts December 15. The deal is a sign of the times in the $40 billion mobile game industry, where having a brand on a game helps it stand out in the crowd.

Oulu, Finland-based Koukoi Games previously developed Crashing Season, which won some kudos for its art style, and now it will work on a game based on the comedy adventure movie coming from Blue Sky Studios and director Carlos Saldanha, maker of Rio and Ice Age.

“When mobile markets evolve, offering new and difficult challenges, it’s important to aim at strategic partnerships,” said Antti Kananen, CEO of Koukoi Games, in a statement. “Ferdinand is a story we all know and love, and as the Intellectual Property market continues to grow, we have a strong focus towards it. It’s best to approach these markets partnered with a Hollywood Studio that has a strong track record and exciting IP.”

Founded in 2015, Koukoi Games has focused on producing original and licensed IP mobile games. The team includes game and tech industry veterans and includes employees from Nokia and Rovio Entertainment.

FoxNext Games has had a good track record with games such as The Simpsons Tapped Out, published by Electronic Arts, and Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff, published by Jam City.

“Feel the beat with Ferdinand and his friends in this cheery and colorful idle puzzle game that brings the beloved character and spirit of Spain to life,” said Rick Phillips, executive vice president of FoxNext Games, in a statement.