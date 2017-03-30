The movie inspired by a ride is now inspiring a mobile game.

Joycity today announced that global early registration has begun for its new online strategy game for mobile, Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War. The game will feature familiar characters from the movies, interluding Jack Sparrow, Barbossa, and Will Turner. Taking advantage of that popular brand could help make it a hit in the $36 billion mobile market.

“We’re confident that this mobile game will align with the quality and high entertainment value that fans have come to expect from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise,” said Hanseo Jo, the chief operating officer of Joycity, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Players will be able to experience the same fun and excitement from the game as they’ve felt from the movies themselves.”

Despite being such an important franchise for Disney, Pirates of the Caribbean hasn’t had much of a presence on mobile yet. We’re likely getting this game since the fifth film the series, Dead Men Tell No Tales, is coming out on May 26.

The South Korea-based Joycity previously worked on mobile games like FreeStyle: Street Basketball, Game of Dice (which at one point in 2015 was the No. 3 ranked game in the South Korea Apple App Store, according to App Annie), and Oceans & Empires, which itself had a bit of pirate theme going with its focus on sailing ships and naval battles.