Welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup! This time, we reviewed Persona 5, the classic Planescape: Torment is getting a remaster, and we looked back on the 15 best games available for the Oculus Rift after its first year.

Enjoy, and have a great weekend!

Pieces of flair and opinion

Image Credit: Terrible Toybox

News

Mobile and social

Image Credit: Atlus

Reviews, previews, and interviews