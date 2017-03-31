Welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup! This time, we reviewed Persona 5, the classic Planescape: Torment is getting a remaster, and we looked back on the 15 best games available for the Oculus Rift after its first year.
Enjoy, and have a great weekend!
Pieces of flair and opinion
- The DeanBeat: Why I do what I do
- Tech pioneer Tony Parisi wants VR to change the world
- Top 15 games for Oculus Rift after its first year
- Can Switch pull off a mid-cycle upgrade better than PS4 Pro or Xbox One Scorpio? GamesBeat Decides
- Here’s a Zelda player soaring over most of Hyrule without ever touching the ground
- Game pioneers Jason Rubin and Ted Price discuss the lessons of early VR games
News
- Game pioneer Brenda Romero receives special award from U.K.’s Oscars
- Ex-Samsung exec Mihai Pohontu takes CEO job at Romania’s Amber game studio
- Crowfall shows how its players will create their own lands and towns
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds tops King of the Kill as Steam’s latest flavor of the month
- Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey leaves Facebook
- Thimbleweed Park point-and-click adventure game launches for Xbox One and PC
- Destiny 2 is coming to PC: Here’s the first trailer
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is getting a beta weekend on PlayStation 4
- ADVR unveils AR and VR discovery marketing platform
- Call of Duty studio heads to speak on inspiring creativity at GamesBeat Summit 2017
- AOC introduces a more affordable 32-inch 4K monitor for gaming
- The Overwatch World Cup returns in 2017
- Twitch starts streaming 1080p video at 60 frames per second
- Xbox One’s big Beam broadcasting update starts rolling out
- Heroes of the Storm’s 2.0 update will add Overwatch’s loot system
- Fallout Shelter is now available on Steam and gets new quests
- High Fidelity uses Limitless VR to enable users to create 3D avatars
- Windows 10 Creators Update comes with Game Mode and Beam gameplay broadcasting
- Minecraft gets Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers skins — including its real heroes, Bulk and Skull
- Intel will depend on rivals like ARM for its contract chip manufacturing business
- Planescape: Torment gets an Enhanced Edition from the remaster masters at Beamdog
- Twitch’s digital games and downloadable content store is coming soon
- NHL 17 hits EA Access vault just in time for the playoffs
- Guitar Godz VR launches Kickstarter campaign to be Rock Band’s virtual reality rival
- Intel puts two chips in a single package more efficiently
- Warframe hits a Steam record of concurrent users following Octavia’s Anthem’s release
- Intel: Moore’s Law isn’t slowing down
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare calls in Method Man for a rap attack in multiplayer
- SuperData: Digital sales continue to grow thanks to consoles, PC, and mobile
- Razer’s new Blade Pro gaming laptop gets updated display and faster memory
- 2K launches Faster, Baby! DLC for Mafia III and free game demo
- Lego City Undercover is the latest game to struggle with Nintendo Switch’s publishing costs
- Blizzard announces Hearthstone Global Games team rosters
- Bungie teases Destiny 2 with fiery image
- Hearthstone is giving away free cards as it preps for Journey of Un’Goro’s launch
- HTC will be VR partner for Steven Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’ film
- HTC adds 30 more companies to its virtual reality accelerator
- Blizzard unveils StarCraft: Remastered for nostalgic fans
- Splatoon 2 uses about 150MB of mobile data per hour while tethering
Mobile and social
- Mobile app Memoji turns your face into an emoji
- SuperAwesome lets brands decipher what content captures kids’ attention
- Space Ape Games’ Fastlane: Road to Revenge will star 20 YouTube influencers
- Hitcents launches NBA Life mobile game to celebrate a star’s lifestyle
- Koukoi Games to make Ferdinand movie’s mobile game
- Cut the Rope creator unveils C.A.T.S. vehicle combat game
- Club Penguin moves its Island to where kids are: mobile
- Mobike strikes Tencent deal to bring bike-sharing to WeChat users in China
- Pirates of the Caribbean plunders the mobile game-film tie-in with Tides of War
- SpinMagic lets you draw on augmented reality images on your iPhone
- Vainglory’s spring championships to take place at London’s O2
Reviews, previews, and interviews
- Persona 5 knows it’s one of the most special role-playing games of all time
- My Arcade’s wireless NES Classic controller is excellent
- Toast’s PlayStation 4 Pro wood paneling is a time-warp to the Atari 2600
- Hands-on with the Samsung Gear VR controller
- Ultigesture lets you control toy cars with a wave of your hand
- Watch us slither along on Switch’s Snake Pass
- Watch how Has Been Heroes’ zany lane-based combat works
- Hands-on with Wilson’s Heart psychological thriller for the Oculus Rift