You are a squid now. You are a kid now. You are my friend now, if you subscribe to this podcast about Splatoon.

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast — a show where we determine what all of the biggest news in gaming means so you don’t have to — host Jeffrey Grubb and co-host Mike Minotti discuss Nintendo’s inky shooter. The publisher held a Global Testfire demo over the weekend for Splatoon 2 before its summer debut, and the guys came away loving it while also noting that it isn’t all that unchanged from the first game. But does that even matter?

Additionally, we discuss whether the Switch could beat PlayStation 4 or Xbox One at a mid-cycle upgrade and Persona 5.

Disagree with something we said? Have a comment or question? Email the podcast here at: <a href=”mailto:games+podcast@venturebeat.com”>games+podcast@venturebeat.com</a>. Or tweet at us: @GBDecides.

Listen to the audio version right here or watch the video above: