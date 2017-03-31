It’s Friday night, and PlayStation Network isn’t alright.

Sony’s gaming service is offline for many PlayStation console owners, according to the PSN status page. Hundreds of gamers are reporting difficulties using the service as well on social networks like Twitter. This outage is preventing players from logging onto PSN, and that is giving people error messages when they attempt to boot up games that rely on a connection to a server. Even players who can get onto the service are encountering troubles starting up online multiplayer games or booting up video services like Amazon, Netflix, and Hulu.

“You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network,” Sony wrote on its status page. “Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

This is the latest downtime for PSN, which has had a number of outages so far in 2017. While Sony has scheduled maintenance for PSN coming up early next month, tonight’s connectivity problems were not a part of that window.