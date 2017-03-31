I live my Rocket League matches a quarter mile at a time, and if you’re a cop, you have to tell me.

Developer Psyonix is adding the Ice Charger vehicle that Vin Diesel’s character Dom Toretto drives in the upcoming film The Fate of the Furious. For $2, you can grab the car along with a variety of custom items as part of the The Fate of the Furious downloadable content pack that hits the megapopular car-soccer game April 4. This is the latest brand tie-in add-on for Rocket League, which also features cars related to Batman and Back to the Future.

Psyonix has partnered with both Universal Pictures and Dodge for this sponsored content. Universal is the studio responsible for the series of Fast and Furious action films, and Dodge makes Toretto’s signature muscle car.

No word on whether or not driving around in this car in Rocket League will cause The Rock or Jason Statham to hunt you down, but I’d keep your head on a swivel.