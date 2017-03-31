SoundCloud has updated its iOS app with support for Google Chromecast. The company previously only allowed casting through its Android app, but has extended it and added new features along the way.

“With SoundCloud and Google Chromecast, you can stream everything you want, the way you want, through your TV and speakers,” SoundCloud wrote in a blog post.

Now that the iOS app is on par with the Android version, SoundCloud users won’t be limited to listening to audio tracks and recordings just on their computer or mobile device. Instead, they can be heard on a bigger screen which may have better speakers or, in some cases, are hooked up to more sophisticated ones.

You can now do more than before with the app, as the company has enabled share playback to allow multiple users to control what’s playing. Additionally, SoundCloud Go+ subscribers are able to stream entire catalogs to their television sets. These features are not only available to iOS app users, but also those on Android.