THQ Nordic has once again expanded its portfolio.

The publisher announced today that it has purchased the assets of Slipgate Studios, which developed the action-platformer Rad Rodgers for PC. THQ Nordic now owns the series.

THQ Nordic specializes in acquiring gaming IP, including franchises from its namesake, THQ (which the former Nordic Games GmbH bought in 2013). That added franchises like Darksiders and Destroy All Humans to its catalog of IP.

Rad Rodgers received crowdfunding on Kickstarter last year, raising $81,861 in October. Slipgate then released Rad Rodgers: World One on Steam in November. The game is a throwback to PC action-platformers from the ’90s like Jazz Jackrabbit and Commander Keen. THQ Nordic is now working on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

“Rad Rodgers was a game we had a lot of fun developing. Beginning with the successful crowd-funding campaign which motivated us extremely, through to the loads of responses and praise we got from fans of the game,” Frederik Schreiber, Slipgate Studios, said in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “It was a great experience for us and now we are happy to let THQ Nordic take over this, as we have the feeling they do not just buy games but do take good care of them too.”