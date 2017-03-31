One of Sega’s best games from last year is getting a sequel, but it still doesn’t plan on giving it the name it deserves

Total War: Warhammer II (yes, it’s still not Total Warhammer) will hit PC this year, according to Sega and developer Creative Assembly. Like the original, which debuted in May, the sequel will feature the setting and creatures of Games Workshop’s Warhammer table-top games. Like the other Total Wars, Warhammer and Warhammer II are about micromanaging large-scale platoons in epic skirmishes. This time around, however, the game will focus on new races from the The Old World, a mysterious continent to the west of the events of the first game.

Expect to play as the High Elves, Dark Elves, and Lizardmen in Warhammer II. Creative Assembly is also planning to keep the fourth race a surprise until a future date. The Old World will also feature landscapes that include islands, hinterlands, swamps, and jungles.

“We’re thrilled to see the sequel to last year’s smash hit Total War: Warhammer coming later this year,” Games Workshop licensing boss Jon Gillard said in a statement. “Sega and The Creative Assembly continue to astound us with their ability in crafting the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world in further glorious pageantry, with races never realized on this scale before in a video game. We are proud to be in partnership with them on this next great step in the franchise.”

If it seems like a quick turnaround for Total War: Warhammer II to so quickly follow the original, that’s because Creative Assembly, Sega, and Games Workshop were always planning this as a three-part saga.

“Total War: Warhammer II represents the next step in our trilogy, our vision for the most incredible fantasy strategy series ever made,” Total War: Warhammer II director Ian Roxburgh said. “The success of the first game has increased our ambition; we’re not only going to deliver a thrilling campaign in the sequel, but also an additional combined campaign, the biggest so far, for owners of both.”

That combined campaign will launch for free for anyone who owns both games.