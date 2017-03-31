Even hunting virtual animals can get you a following online.

Twitch today released the trailer for Ironsights, the company’s first in-house mini-documentary. Twitch is a live-streaming site that attracts over 100 million users a month. Now it is creating these documentaries to showcase its community. The full film will debut on Twitch on April 7.

“There are a lot of amazing stories to tell about the Twitch community which rarely get the attention they deserve,” said Marcus “djWHEAT” Graham, director of Twitch studios, noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “With Twitch Studios, we are looking to shine a light on these stories and celebrate our community. Agreat example of this is Ironsights, which is how Sara Erlandson, one of our community members, made a name for herself in the highly competitive Big Buck HD scene.”

Big Buck HD is an arcade hunting game. The Big Buck Hunter series started in 2000 and has become a fixture in arcades and bars.

The 22-year-old Sara Erlandson was a bar owner herself in Wisconsin. The 22-minute documentary is about her travelling to the Big Buck World Championship in Austin, Texas.