Whenever a new console launches, third-party peripheral manufacturers are quick to jump onto the market with new products. The Nintendo Switch is no different, and I want to look at these extras to give you an idea of which ones you should consider and which you can avoid.

Of course, everything is going to depend on your own needs, but here’s what I think is best for most people from the two brands I looked most closely at: PowerA and SnakeByte.

Recommended

PowerA Nintendo Switch Everywhere Messenger Bag

Price: $40

The idea of the Switch is that it’s portable in addition to its capabilities as a home console, but it’s still no Game Boy. You’re not going to throw this thing into your pocket most of the time — and not just because it’s big. Nintendo designed it in a way so that its screen is always exposed, and it has loose parts like the shoulder-button straps. If you want to bring all of that with you, PowerA’s messenger bag gives you an easy way of keeping everything organized.

It has a case for the game, a pouch for extras, and a slot for games. It also looks rather professional. Even if you aren’t taking the Switch with you a lot, it’s still nice to have the bag to keep everything safe in and in one place.

Perhaps the best thing about the bag is that it comes with a case that also acts as a better stand than the one Nintendo built into the Switch. My wife and I used this stand to prop the Switch up in bed to play Snipperclips, which is something the regular stand is definitely not capable of.

PowerA Comfort Grip

Image Credit: PowerA

Price: $15

The Joy-Con Grip that Nintendo included with the Switch gets the job done, but PowerA has improved it by making small tweaks. It’s no Pro Controller, but the handles on the Comfort Grip make it a lot easier to hold for a long time. PowerA also used a rubber-like material that is a lot better than the slick plastic on the standard Grip.

SnakeByte Starter Kit

Price: $20

I don’t think you typically need a starter kit with most video game consoles, but SnakeByte’s is affordable and includes a couple of items that you’ll probably use. First, it has a leather case that will keep your entire system safe. It also comes with multiple screen protectors, a screen wipe, and headphones. I don’t know if you need the analog cap grips or the two-game case, but it doesn’t hurt to have those as well.

What you can skip

SnakeByte Nintendo Switch headphones

Price: $20

SnakeByte slapped some branding on a pair of generic headphones, and I think you should save your money. Put that $20 toward getting a nice pair of headphones with a microphone, like the LS20 from LucidSound or HyperX Cloud.

PowerA Joy-Con dock

Price: $35

This dock is only useful if you plan to buy extra Joy-Cons. If you do, this is a great way to keep them somewhere safe and always charged. But if you only have the two that come with the Switch, then there’s no need for something like this.