Back in October Microsoft unveiled a bold new vision for its Windows 10 operating system named the Creator’s Update, and mixed reality technology played a big part in it. Now, that revamp has finally been dated.

Microsoft will begin rolling out the latest iteration of its operating system April 11, and the company confirmed to UploadVR that mixed reality (MR) support will be included. It will be free for all Windows 10 owners. For consumers, that won’t mean much right now. The first devices to support Windows’ take on MR, a set of VR headsets made by partners like Acer, won’t be launching until this holiday season.

However, developers that will be getting the Acer Windows Mixed Reality Development Edition in the coming weeks and months will be able to dive straight in and start making content for the headsets, which feature 6 degree of freedom (DOF) inside out positional tracking. We went hands-on with an early version of the Windows VR tech at GDC earlier this month.

The update does include plenty of new features that Windows 10 users can get to grips with, however, some of which could well bleed into MR when it finally arrives. 3D content creation, for example, is a big part of the update, delivering new apps like Paint 3D. For Microsoft, it is another step closer to its eventual goal of delivering true MR with its HoloLens headset, which is currently available as a $3,000 unit geared to developers and businesses.

You’ll still be able to use your Oculus Rift and HTC Vive through apps when the update hits, but neither headset has announced plans to integrate with the OS itself at this time.

MR isn’t available on all Windows devices just yet, however. Microsoft’s Project Scorpio, an upgraded version of its Xbox One, will be getting support for MR content in 2018.

Microsoft is set to talk more about its VR headsets in May at its Build developers conference, and then we’ll hopefully learn more about its Scorpio plans at E3 in June.

