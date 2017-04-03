Electronic Arts is tapping its fans to create content for the upcoming Stuff Pack expansion for The Sims 4 game.

EA’s Maxis division is calling on fans to contribute for the first time to help create the Stuff Pack. Players can vote to select an overall theme for the pack.

By voting on The Sims blog, Sims community members will help guide the pack through each of the critical stages of development.

“Maxis will be asking players the same questions they ask themselves during the process,” Maxis said in a post. “While development at Maxis has always been collaborative and influenced by community feedback, the development of the new Stuff Pack will be transparent in a brand new way. Players will have the chance to be included in choosing the specific features through numerous rounds of voting, and participating in a new dedicated section of The Sims forums, while gaining insight into the meetings that take place during development.”

The voting on the theme runs from April 3 to April 6. Voting on the art style will run from April 10 to April 12, where players will select between proposed art styles for the pack, which will guide Maxis concept artists in the objects and clothing they create.

And voting on objects and clothing will run from May 18 to May 21. Fans can browse through the concept art developers have drawn for the pack, and select their top choices to help determine which objects and pieces of clothing are included.

Maxis will also have votes on features, the pack icon, and the pack title. The Sims 4 is available now on Origin for PC and Mac. And fyi, EA gets the rights to your suggestions and it isn’t paying for the recommendations.