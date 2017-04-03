Google today announced a software update for its Google Wifi routers. Now it’s possible to temporarily block internet signal in your home for a set period of time on a regular basis.

The idea for the “scheduled pause” feature came out of the life experience of Google product manager Edith Chao. She explains in a blog post:

While exploring how to best create tools for families, I noticed that I was having trouble falling asleep. I’d check emails and surf the web late into the night. Experimenting with options, I started using a timer on my computer to turn the internet off at 11 p.m. The first night was a shock, but after a few nights I was ready to shut down earlier. And I was more refreshed and rejuvenated in the morning.

This is one of the first few app updates to Google Wifi since Google revealed the system a few months ago. The software features really do make the hardware appealing, and now Google is adding a new one. This is in addition to the ability to pause Wi-Fi temporarily for all devices or a specific device.

Samsung introduced a mesh network router system last month. Smaller companies like Eero and Luma also offer home routers that run mesh networks for multiple units.