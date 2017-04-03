The Jak attack is coming back.

Sony announced today that many of the games in the Jak and Daxter series are coming to PlayStation 4. Specifically, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Jak II, Jak 3, and Jak X: Combat Racing will be available as digital downloads on the PS4 later this year. All of those games first came out for the PlayStation 2. The series has sold over 15 million copies worldwide.

Naughty Dog created the Jak and Daxter franchise with the first game coming out on PlayStation 2 in 2001 in the early days of the console. It was a successor of sort to Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot series, once again focusing on 3D platforming. Jak and Daxter, however, had a more open level design compared to Crash’s linear stages.

Jak II and Jak 3 took the series darker directions and added gunplay, while Jak X focused on car-based combat. After it stopped working on the franchise, Naughty Dog went on to create the acclaimed Uncharted series.

The PlayStation 2 classics will run at 1080p with up-rendering on the PlayStation 4 and include trophy support. Sony previously remastered the trilogy in an HD collection for the PlayStation 3 (2012) and Vita (2013).