Having trouble using PlayStation Network? Nothing abnormal as Sony is performing scheduled maintenance on its online infrastructure.
From 10 p.m. through 11 p.m. Pacific time, some features of PSN will not respond as normal — although you should still have access to all of your games and most applications as long as you’ve signed into your PlayStation Network account recently.
Here’s Sony’s full statement:
“Our network is currently undergoing routine maintenance for approximately 1 hour. Anyone who already has an account can still sign in to their PlayStation Network profile, play games, and use most applications while this maintenance is carried out. You will not be able to access Account Management, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, Gaming And Social, and PlayStation Music during this maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience. We recommend activating your PS4 as your primary console before maintenance begins so you can continue to play most games and use 3rd party services during maintenance. To activate your console, sign in to your PlayStation Network profile and select [Settings] > [PlayStation Network/Account Management] > [Activate as Your Primary PS4] > [Activate]. You only need to do this once. We strive to ensure that PlayStation Network services are available at all times, but occasionally we must take PlayStation™Network offline to perform essential maintenance and implement feature enhancements. We are working hard to reduce the duration of each maintenance.”