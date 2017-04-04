Cellulose from renewable sources makes a sustainable future the cause of the present.

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 4, 2017–

Anomera Inc., an advanced materials sciences company that reinterprets cellulose as a multi-application materials innovation platform, announces that it has raised $1.25 M USD in its first tranche of seed financing. Anomera’s initial focus is on ingredients for the multi-$Billion global cosmetics and skin care markets. Funds will be used to recruit additional talent and to accelerate product development and sustainable manufacturing scale-up of its ingredients.

Anomera is an innovator in green chemistry, materials science, and sustainable manufacturing. The company converts raw materials from certified, biodiversity forest management origins into a proprietary, biodegradable, cellulose platform. In short, Anomera conserves features of the strength and beauty of native cellulose, while elaborating it into highly performing products. The company has created a new class of cellulose microbeads, specifically crafted with wide-ranging benefits for cosmetics and skin care. The versatility of these ingredients make them a game-changer in the drive to replace environmentally damaging plastic microbeads and other artificial, mineral, and ceramic ingredients widely used in the cosmetics and skin care markets. Beyond microbeads, Anomera’s products also offer a new performance edge for pigments and coatings.

“With our launch, Anomera is in a unique position to offer the cosmetics industry ingredients that not only compete with, or outperform, conventional ingredients, but ingredients that also break the paradigm of one-size-fits-all,” says Anomera’s founder and CTO, Dr. Mark Andrews. “We do this by design from the ground up. That’s how Nature makes cellulose. We do this in custom product development with our clients. We do this with a commitment to sustainable resources and manufacturing. And we do this with a focus on certification and compliance to make superbly performing ingredients that are sensitive to the public demand for environmentally-conservative, naturally-sourced materials that bring value to cosmetics and skin care products.”

Anomera is a spin-out from McGill University, Montreal, where the company benefited from McGill’s discovery ecosystem and its active commitment entrepreneurship. Anomera has advanced strongly from its close association with one of its strategic partners – a globally recognized market leader in cosmetics. Anomera launched its first cosmetic ingredient product line, ChromaPur™, in November 2016, with global sampling for direct cosmetic manufacturers and ingredients distribution channels to begin in Q3 2017. Early manufacturing for commercial deliveries is carried out in close collaboration with its second strategic partner, the Xerox Research Centre of Canada. Anomera has also been supported in its early development by the incubation services of CEIM in Montreal, Quebec, the RIC Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, and with the generous support of Green Centre Canada, located in Kingston, Ontario.

About Anomera Inc.

With its sustainable manufacturing processes, Anomera converts forest industry pulp and wood waste into next-generation bio-products. The first of these bio-products are “natural cellulose” ingredients with enhanced performance for the multi-$Billion global cosmetic and skin care markets. Follow-on applications in Anomera’s roadmap include its DextraCel™ materials for markets ranging from environmentally friendly inks and pigments, to water and air purification, coatings, composites, and medical/life sciences.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170404005276/en/

Anomera Inc.

Gary Moskovitz, 562-822-7905

President and CEO

gmoskovitz@anomera.ca